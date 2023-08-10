HamberMenu
Children petition Collector seeking community certificates in Krishnagiri

August 10, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Children belonging to Irular community at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Thursday.

Children belonging to Irular community at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Seventeen Irular children of Krishna Nagar in Opathavadi panchayat in Bargur here have approached the Collector for community certificates.

According to the residents, the Irular colony has over 50 students studying between Classes 6 and 10 and of these, 17 were yet to be issued community certificates.

The petition submitted by the children said they had approached the authorities including the village administrative officer (VAO), revenue inspector, and the officials at the Collectorate since 2020, but allegedly to no avail. According to the residents, this was affecting their education prospects.

Similarly, 15 children from the Irular colony of Mallapadi in Bargur have petitioned the Collector for community certificates. There are 14 houses with over 60 people residing in the colony. However, 15 students are yet to be issued with community certificates.

Speaking to The HIndu, Dhanalakshmi, of Irular colony said, the Collector had assured them of early action on the issue.

