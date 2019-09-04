Children get an introduction to postal services

As many as 49 children, all from Upper Kindergarten at Sri Ramakrishna Central School, were at the Coimbatore Head Post Office on Variety Hall Road on Tuesday morning.

For some of them, writing and posting letters is not something they have even heard of. The Department of Posts invites schools to bring children once a month to see its operations. The effort aims at giving an introduction to these children to the postal services, when most of the communication now a days is digital, says Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division.

The children look at sorting of letters and parcels, how mails get delivered, and the financial services offered by the Department. “Rarely do people come to post offices now. But, it is a service with so much history,” he says. The children come after they move to higher classes too. When they are in Class VIII or IX, they are encouraged to have postal accounts. It is for a long-term association, he adds.

The Department is also creating awareness among school students on philately. At Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, all have philately deposit.

The Department is talking to more schools in the city so that they have philately clubs. “Each school should have a philately club,” he says.