Children from shelter homes fly from Chennai to Salem on Children’s Day

Updated - November 14, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi welcomed children at Salem Airport on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Children’s Day, Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi welcomed 28 underprivileged children arriving by flight from Chennai, part of a special initiative organised by the Raindropss Charity Foundation.

The programme, named Vaanamae Yellai (“Sky’s the Limit”), was conducted in partnership with Anandam and VGP Ulaga Tamil Sangam, giving children from various Chennai shelter homes their first experience of air travel.

Upon landing at Salem Airport, the children were greeted by the Collector, alongside environmental educator Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Raindropss goodwill ambassador and musician A.R. Raihanah, and Raindropss founder Aravind Jayabal. The group then travelled to Yercaud for an overnight stay, visiting local attractions like the Yercaud Boat House and Shervaroys Point. The programme concludes with the children’s return to Chennai by train on Friday.

Meanwhile, at Namakkal Corporation School, Namakkal District Collector S. Uma marked the day by paying tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and distributing sweets to students.

