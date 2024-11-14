 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children from shelter homes fly from Chennai to Salem on Children’s Day

Updated - November 14, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi welcomed children at Salem Airport on Thursday.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi welcomed children at Salem Airport on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Children’s Day, Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi welcomed 28 underprivileged children arriving by flight from Chennai, part of a special initiative organised by the Raindropss Charity Foundation.

The programme, named Vaanamae Yellai (“Sky’s the Limit”), was conducted in partnership with Anandam and VGP Ulaga Tamil Sangam, giving children from various Chennai shelter homes their first experience of air travel.

Upon landing at Salem Airport, the children were greeted by the Collector, alongside environmental educator Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Raindropss goodwill ambassador and musician A.R. Raihanah, and Raindropss founder Aravind Jayabal. The group then travelled to Yercaud for an overnight stay, visiting local attractions like the Yercaud Boat House and Shervaroys Point. The programme concludes with the children’s return to Chennai by train on Friday.

Meanwhile, at Namakkal Corporation School, Namakkal District Collector S. Uma marked the day by paying tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and distributing sweets to students.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.