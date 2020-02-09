Children die in suicide attempt by mother

A 30-year-old woman survived an alleged suicide attempt at Jangamasamudiram near Thammampatti here on Saturday, but it left her two daughters, aged three and one, dead.

Thammampatti police have registered a case against the woman, based on a complaint from her husband after the younger daughter’s body was retrieved from a well and the other daughter died in hospital. The woman was rescued and is under treatment at the Government Hospital in Thammampatti.

According to police, the woman had taken the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband over his pledging her jewellery owing to the losses he incurred in business.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.