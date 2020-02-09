Coimbatore

Children die in suicide attempt by mother

more-in

A 30-year-old woman survived an alleged suicide attempt at Jangamasamudiram near Thammampatti here on Saturday, but it left her two daughters, aged three and one, dead.

Thammampatti police have registered a case against the woman, based on a complaint from her husband after the younger daughter’s body was retrieved from a well and the other daughter died in hospital. The woman was rescued and is under treatment at the Government Hospital in Thammampatti.

According to police, the woman had taken the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband over his pledging her jewellery owing to the losses he incurred in business.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 12:45:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/children-die-in-suicide-attempt-by-mother/article30772877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY