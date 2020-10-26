Children admitted to schools on Vijayadasami

COVID-19 safety guidelines followed during admission: CEO

Special pujas were held in a few temples as part of Vijayadasami celebration here on Monday.

Children took part in the Vidyarambham ceremony, in which they were initiated into the world of letters.

The government schools in the district admitted children to kindergarten classes and distributed books and education materials.

Salem Chief Educational Officer T. Ganesh Moorthy said that the admission process in government schools was carried out following COVID-19 safety protocols. A total of 108 students enrolled in LKG, 23 in UKG and 76 in Class 1. Parents were advised to follow safety protocols like wearing mask, maintaining physical distancing norm and using hand sanitisers during the admission process

P. Ayyannan, CEO, Namakkal, said that about 60 children enrolled in schools till Monday afternoon.

In Erode, the School Education Department had earlier issued guidelines for admission during the COVID-19 pandemic and had asked all the schools to make necessary arrangements to prevent overcrowding on the school premises.

The schools in the city had placed boards with messages on COVID-19 safety guidelines. Many parents had turned up with their children for the admission process. After the admission, books and other study materials were given to students.

Children, who had completed five years of age, from anganwadi centres were admitted to nearby government schools on the day.