Coimbatore

Childline to conduct child rights’ awareness campaign

Childline India Foundation would conduct a week-long campaign for spreading awareness of child rights in Tiruppur starting November 14.

Titled Childline Se Dosti, the campaign aims at making ordinary citizens [as] stakeholders in Childline, a release said.

On November 14, officials from allied departments of Childline, including the District Child Protection Unit , Child Welfare Committee and Child Marriage Prohibition Office would take part in an event titled Suraksha Bandhan to kickstart the campaign. The campaign, which lasts till November 25, would comprise events such as sapling plantation by government school children, street theatre and human chain formation against child sexual abuse.

