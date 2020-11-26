Childline concludes week-long event on child rights awareness

Coimbatore

26 November 2020 08:09 IST

Officials from the Childline helpline 1098 concluded the week-long ‘Childline Se Dosti’ event on Monday, which is organised annually to generate awareness on child rights.

S. Salamonraj, coordinator of Childline for Coimbatore district, said that the events began with District Collector K. Rajamani releasing a letter for all children on the importance of child rights on November 13. Childline organised various competitions such as drawing and elocution for rescued children in Don Bosco Anbu Illam in Ukkadam and other institutions in the district. Initially planned to be completed on November 19, Mr. Salamonraj said that the events were delayed due to rain and that the concluding event was held on Monday at Kottaipalayam near S.S. Kulam. Officials from Childline and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) spoke during the event on how the public must report on any violation of child rights such as child abuse, child labour and child marriage to Childline, the DCPU and the police. Pamphlets on child rights were distributed to those who participated, Mr. Salamonaraj said.

Childline, a 24x7 national emergency helpline service for children in distress, can be reached at 1098 and Coimbatore District Child Protection Unit can be reached at 0422-2300305.

Advertising

Advertising