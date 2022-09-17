Coimbatore

Child workers rescued in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police registered a case against a goldsmith for employing juveniles, on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the Project Director of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) and Labour Department officials conducted a surprise inspection at a smithy at Sukrawarpet. The officials found that seven children, all native of West Bengal and aged below 18 years, were employed in the jewellery workshop.

The officials rescued the children and handed them over to the Child Welfare Committee. The Variety Hall Road police registered a case against the owner M. Minduhasi under the sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

The NCLP official said that all the rescued children were safely handed over to their parents.


