Child workers rescued in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE A team of officials from the Labour and Police Departments, National Child Labour Project, and Railway Childline rescued eight child workers from two gold smithies in the city on Thursday.
Based on a complaint received by Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran, the team conducted raids at gold smithies in Sukrawarpet areas.
It was found that two smithies employed eight children (boys). All of them are from West Bengal and the parents are not in Coimbatore. The children, all aged between 11 and 16, were rescued and produced before the Child Welfare Committee and action was taken against the two units, said a press release.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.