Child workers rescued in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE A team of officials from the Labour and Police Departments, National Child Labour Project, and Railway Childline rescued eight child workers from two gold smithies in the city on Thursday.

Based on a complaint received by Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran, the team conducted raids at gold smithies in Sukrawarpet areas.

It was found that two smithies employed eight children (boys). All of them are from West Bengal and the parents are not in Coimbatore. The children, all aged between 11 and 16, were rescued and produced before the Child Welfare Committee and action was taken against the two units, said a press release.