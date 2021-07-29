Child workers rescued from workshop

Coimbatore

29 July 2021 23:48 IST

The National Child Labour Project (NCLP), the police, Childline, and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health on Wednesday rescued children employed at a gas welding workshop here.

According to a release, the officials conducted inspection in Karumbukadai area on Wednesday based on a complaint received on Childline number 1098. It was found that two children aged below 14 years and two aged less than 18 years were employed at a gas welding workshop. The rescued children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and a notice was served on the employer. A complaint has been registered against the employer.

On Thursday, NCLP Project Director T.V. Vijayakumar had discussions with the employer and the parents of the children on the impact of employing children for work. He also took steps to enrol the children rescued in school, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising