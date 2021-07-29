Coimbatore

Child workers rescued from workshop

The National Child Labour Project (NCLP), the police, Childline, and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health on Wednesday rescued children employed at a gas welding workshop here.

According to a release, the officials conducted inspection in Karumbukadai area on Wednesday based on a complaint received on Childline number 1098. It was found that two children aged below 14 years and two aged less than 18 years were employed at a gas welding workshop. The rescued children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and a notice was served on the employer. A complaint has been registered against the employer.

On Thursday, NCLP Project Director T.V. Vijayakumar had discussions with the employer and the parents of the children on the impact of employing children for work. He also took steps to enrol the children rescued in school, the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 11:48:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/child-workers-rescued-from-workshop/article35616908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY