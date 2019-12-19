Child sale racket busted in Coimbatore, three held

The Karumathampatty police in Coimbatore on Wednesday arrested two persons who attempted to sell a 40-days-old male baby for around ₹2 lakh and a man who allegedly paid the money.

According to the police, a woman agent involved in the attempt was earlier arrested in connection with the trafficking of a baby at Rasipuram in Namakkal.

The arrested have been identified as Jahir Hussain, 33, an autorickshaw driver, and DMK's local functionary from Madukkarai in Coimbatore, Haseena, 27, and Kalyani, 35, from Surampatti in Erode who acted as intermediaries.

According to the police, Hussain approached Haseena, who had come out on bail in a child trafficking case in Namakkal, seeking a baby some months ago.

Haseena and Kalyani came to Karumathampatty with the male baby and contacted Hussain on Tuesday evening. Hussain met them near a hospital at Karumathampatty. He had allegedly paid ₹2 lakh to the agents.

According to the police, Hussain had an argument with the agents who wanted more money for the male baby to finalise the ‘deal’.

They later went to a place near Pappampatti where the argument turned violent.

The police, who were informed about the incident by a passer-by, took them to Karumathampatty police station.

The police and officials from the District Child Protection Unit conducted an investigation on Wednesday and found that the agents attempted to sell the child to Hussain.

Haseena, Hussain and Kalyani were arrested under Sections 370(2), 371 of the IPC and Sections of 80, 81 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A senior police officer said that investigating team was questioning a couple from Madurai who allegedly sold the baby to the agents due to financial problems. The police were also investigating whether Hussain attempted to buy the child for someone else.