Child sale racket busted, girl baby rescued in Salem

Salem

28 December 2020 23:26 IST

Search is on for the child’s father, who sold her to two women for ₹ 1.15 lakh

A 58-day-old girl baby was rescued and five middlemen involved in a child selling racket were arrested by the Salem City Police here on Monday.

On December 10, Sathya (25) of Kariyaperumal Karadu in Nethimedu lodged a complaint with the Annathanapatti police stating that she was married to Vijay, an autorickshaw driver, and they have two girl children, aged six and two. On November 1, she gave birth to a girl baby. Her husband took the child to his relative’s house on November 15, and returned without the baby in the evening. He told her that since they had two girl children, his relatives would bring up the infant for a few months and return her. However, she learned that the child was sold and the police registered a case.

Inquiries revealed that Vijay sold the child to Chithra alias Chitrapriya and Nisha of Erode for ₹ 1.15 lakh through Gomathi of the same area.

The child was again sold to Balamani of Kumarapalayam, who in turn sold the child to Rajeswari of Bengaluru and later she sold the child to Geetha alias Mariya Geetha of Bengaluru. Later, Geetha sold the child to a couple, Sundarrajan and Sasikala alias Sujatha of Bommidi in Dharmapuri district, for ₹ 4 lakh.

The couple was without a child for 16 years, the police said.

Police arrested Mariya Geetha (43), Rajeswari (57), Sundarrajan (40), Gomathi (34) and Nisha (40) and lodged them in prison. The baby was rescued and handed over to the mother temporarily.

Police said that the baby would be produced before the court. Search is on for Vijay, Balamani, Chitra and her husband Karthick.