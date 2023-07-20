Child safety committees to curb crimes against children to be set up in urban areas

July 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To ensure child protection in urban areas, the State has issued a Government Order to the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department to modify the village and district-level Child Protection Committee and to form zonal committees in town panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

The committee operating as ‘Namma Gramam’ in rural areas, will be introduced to the urban section as well, Coimbatore District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiazhagan said.

As per the G.O dated July 17, the town panchayat, municipality, or corporation ward councillor will act as president or chairperson, headmasters or headmistresses of government, municipality, or corporation schools will be the secretary.

The elaborate list of members will include a police personnel, an auxiliary nurse midwife, a parent or teacher or school management committee representative, District Child Protection Unit representative, a Childline representative, two from women self-help groups, two from Nehru Yuva Kendra, two male and two female child representatives as recommended by the HMs, a representative from non-governmental organisation, village administrative officer or revenue officer, anganwadi worker, and differently-abled, young sports or academic champions, child labour officers, and block or apartment association representatives recommended by the committee president.

According to Mr. Mathiazhagan, the committee, comprising officials from over eight departments, is to ensure all children attend schools up to Class X at least, reduce child abuse and harassment cases, abolish child trafficking and child labour, and preventing teen pregnancy and abortions.

As per the G.O., the committee must also aim to eradicate untouchability and establishment of social cohesion.

Further, the reports after holding trimonthly meetings should be forwarded to appropriate department officers. In the absence of the chairman of the Child Protection Committee, the member secretary of the Child Protection Committee shall discharge his duties.