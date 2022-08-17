Child run over by school bus in Salem district

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl child was killed after she came under the wheels of a school bus near her house at Lathuvadi village here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavanikasri, daughter of Kasi and Sudha. Police said the private school bus with over 30 students arrived at Karaimedu stop at 9.30 a.m. and Sudha helped her daughter Vedhaasri, 9, to board the bus. When the bus was about to leave, Bhavanikasri, her younger daughter, approached the bus and was caught under the front wheel. She died on the spot.

Villagers staged a protest. Veeraganur police arrived at the spot and held talks with the protesters. Later, students in the bus were shifted to another vehicle and the body was moved to the government hospital in Attur for postmortem.

The bus driver and the helper were taken to the police station for questioning.