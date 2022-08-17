Child run over by school bus in Salem district

Staff Reporter SALEM
August 17, 2022 18:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl child was killed after she came under the wheels of a school bus near her house at Lathuvadi village here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Bhavanikasri, daughter of Kasi and Sudha. Police said the private school bus with over 30 students arrived at Karaimedu stop at 9.30 a.m. and Sudha helped her daughter Vedhaasri, 9, to board the bus. When the bus was about to leave, Bhavanikasri, her younger daughter, approached the bus and was caught under the front wheel. She died on the spot.

Villagers staged a protest. Veeraganur police arrived at the spot and held talks with the protesters. Later, students in the bus were shifted to another vehicle and the body was moved to the government hospital in Attur for postmortem.

The bus driver and the helper were taken to the police station for questioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app