Child rights panel to hold inquiry

Erode

20 April 2021 23:07 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) will hold an inquiry on Wednesday into a complaint related to harassment of two boys by their parents.

Recently, a 15-year-old boy and his six-year-old brother, along with their grandparents, lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai that they faced harassment from their parents and two others.

V. Ramaraj, member, TNCPCR, said that the commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and had registered a case. Its chairperson Saraswathi Rangasamy constituted a two-member inquiry committee comprising Mr. Ramaraj and Mallikai Selvaraj who would be conducting inquiry at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the office of Child Protection Unit at the Collectorate. Mr. Ramaraj said that an inquiry will be held with the children, their guardian, chairman of the District Child Protection Committee, Inspector of Police, Erode Taluk Police Station and other officials who conducted inquiries with the children.

Advertising

Advertising

Panel to visit Salem, Namakkal

The panel would also visit Namakkal on April 22 to inquire into a case registered under POCSO Act in Thiruchengode in which 12 persons were arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The commission would visit Salem on April 23 to inquire into illegal adoption of a young girl allegedly to the tune of ₹10 lakh.