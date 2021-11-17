Child rights commission to hold inquiry into student’s death today

Coimbatore

17 November 2021 23:57 IST

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) will conduct an inquiry into the death of Coimbatore school student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her teacher.

A release issued by the Commission said that Saraswathi Rangaswamy, chairperson of TNSCPCR, and its members Ramaraj, Malligai and Saranya Jayakumar will take part in the inquiry on Thursday morning. The members will hold a sitting at the district collector’s office in Coimbatore on Thursday to discuss further course of action.

A release issued by the TNSCPCR said that it has issued summons to persons whom it suspects to have involvement in the case.

