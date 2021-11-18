Child rights commission examines 13 witnesses in girl’s death

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday examined 13 witnesses in connection with its inquiry into the death of a 17-year-old girl in Coimbatore, allegedly following sexual assault from her teacher, last week.

Those examined included the parents of the girl, her four friends (two girls and two boys), a representative of the Parents Teachers Association, acting principal of the school where the alleged sexual assault took place, the head constable who prepared the first information report, the woman inspector who is investigating the case and a senior police officer.

Commission chairperson Saraswathi Rangasamy told journalists that the findings of the proceedings cannot be disclosed.

The commission, with V. Ramraj, Mallikai Selvaraj and Saranya Jayakumar as members, started the examination of witnesses at the Coimbatore Collectorate at 10.30 a.m. and the proceedings continued up to 1.45 p.m. The commission is expected to submit its report to the committee in a week’s time.

During the proceedings, the police assured the committee that the investigating officer will submit the chargesheet in the case within a period of two months.

Mr. Ramraj said that the authorities should ensure the functioning of six-tier child protection committees in the district at village, block, district, town panchayat, municipality and corporation levels to swiftly act against incidents of sexual assault on children.

The 17-year-old girl was found dead in her house in the city on November 11. The All Women Police, Coimbatore west, subsequently arrested a man who taught her in a private school and its principal on various charges.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)