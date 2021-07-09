Child rights commission assesses measures for third wave

NAMAKKAL

09 July 2021 23:29 IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited Namakkal on Friday and reviewed the arrangements made for treatment for children when the third wave of COVID-19 occurs. Collector Shreya P. Singh and other officials of the district administration took part.

Member of the Commission S. Mallikai told presspersons, “Studies say children would be the most affected during the third wave of the pandemic. Hence, the Commission decided to assess arrangements made in each district for children.” She said the district administration had taken action and about 95 oxygen beds and 20 ICU beds had been readied in the district.

Dr. Mallikai said 6,912 child marriages had been stopped and legal action was being taken against those involved. As per data received by the Commission, 3,592 children had lost single parent and 93 children had lost both parents to COVID-19.

V. Ramaraj, Commission member, said a report had been submitted to the State government on the sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Kumarapalayam.