Child marriage bid foiled in Coimbatore

Officials with the Social Welfare Department, the police and ChildLine on Sunday foiled an attempt by a family to marry off a 15-year-old girl near Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran received a specific information that a child marriage was schedule to happen at Pullukadu near Ukkadam. Officials visited the place immediately and stopped the child marriage.

According to District Social Welfare Officer P. Thangamani, the family claimed that the girl’s father has health problems and he wished to see her second daughter married at the earliest.

“We convinced the family that marrying off a minor girl is an offence. The family was advised to arrange the marriage after the girl attains legal age for marriage. We will continue to monitor whether the family follow our instructions apart from getting a declaration signed by her parents,” Ms. Thangamani said.