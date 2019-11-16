‘Child marriage, abuse often reported via 1098’

The number of cases on child marriages and child abuses reported through the Childline’s helpline ‘1098’ seems to be on the rise in Coimbatore, officials of Childline India Foundation said here on Friday.

According to the Childine data, 71 child marriage cases were reported between April and October this year, while 87 were reported between April 2018 and March 2019. Regarding abuse, 65 child labour cases, 21 child sexual abuse cases, 86 cases of physical abuse and 27 cases of corporal punishment were recorded by the Childline between April and October this year. In comparison, between April 2018 and March 2019, 175 cases of child labour, 27 cases of child sexual abuse and 102 cases of physical abuse were reported to Childline.

S. Umadevi, coordinator for Coimbatore District, Childline, said reports of child marriages were widespread across the district. “The numbers also seem to be increasing,” she said, adding that awareness on reporting to Childline might have contributed to the increase. Ms. Umadevi noted that children tend to report more than adults.

C. Albert, Director for Coimbatore District, Childline, said that many cases of abuse and marriage were reported in the recent gram sabha meetings. “Strengthening the village-level child protection committees would prevent such incidents of child abuse,” he said. The Childline officials explained the ‘Childline Se Dosti’, a week-long campaign to spread awareness on child rights here.