Child labour rescued in Erode

January 19, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl, who was found employed at a shopping mall on R.K.V. Road in the city, was rescued by officials here on Wednesday.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said a team led by V.M. Thirugnanasambandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), comprising Subramaniam, Project Director, National Child Protection Scheme, among others inspected the mall and found the girl working there. The girl was rescued and sent to the Child Protection Home. The release said action was being taken against the shop owner.

The release said employing children under 14 years and adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 was a crime. If violations were found, a case would be filed in the court and the employer was subject to six months to two years imprisonment, fine of ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 or both. The public, if found child workers, could call the Childline at 1098, the release said.

