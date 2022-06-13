Child labour reduces human potential, says Tiruppur Collector

An awareness rally and a signature campaign against child labour were conducted at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Collector S. Vineeth flagged off the rally organised by the Labour Department. Students from LRG Arts and Science College for Women participated in the rally that started from the Collectorate and went up to Veerapandi Pirivu. Pamphlets were distributed to the public.

According to a release, Mr. Vineeth also started the signature campaign and flagged off an awareness campaign vehicle against child labour. He said, “We have to think about the future of our children. Nearly 50 crore people in our population are less than 18 years of age.” Child labour reduced human potential by taking away children from schools that in turn increased poverty, he added.

Students from Marialaya, an NGO that works on child labour rehabilitation, performed a street play on the Collectorate premises and in the railway station to create awareness on child labour, the release said.

R. Mararkodi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), Pugazhendhi, Deputy Director (Industries) and other officials from Labour Department were present.