Child drowns in Krishnagiri

January 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A one-year-old girl child drowned in a water tank in a Uthangarai village here on Friday. The victim Siva Sri, daughter of Anbu and Madhammal, was left in the care of her paternal uncle and aunt at the time of the incident.

According to the local sources, the child’s mother employed in a shoe company in SIPCOT left early for work and the father was a labourer in Tirrupur. The child was missing from where she was left to play. Later after a search, the child’s body was found in the water tank. The body was retrieved for autopsy. Kallavi police have registered a case.