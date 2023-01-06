ADVERTISEMENT

Child drowns in Krishnagiri

January 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-year-old girl child drowned in a water tank in a Uthangarai village here on Friday. The victim Siva Sri, daughter of Anbu and Madhammal, was left in the care of her paternal uncle and aunt at the time of the incident.

According to the local sources, the child’s mother employed in a shoe company in SIPCOT left early for work and the father was a labourer in Tirrupur. The child was missing from where she was left to play. Later after a search, the child’s body was found in the water tank. The body was retrieved for autopsy. Kallavi police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US