HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child drowns in Krishnagiri

January 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-year-old girl child drowned in a water tank in a Uthangarai village here on Friday. The victim Siva Sri, daughter of Anbu and Madhammal, was left in the care of her paternal uncle and aunt at the time of the incident.

According to the local sources, the child’s mother employed in a shoe company in SIPCOT left early for work and the father was a labourer in Tirrupur. The child was missing from where she was left to play. Later after a search, the child’s body was found in the water tank. The body was retrieved for autopsy. Kallavi police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.