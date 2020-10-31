Child dies after mother feeds cow dung powder

A 24-year-old woman fed water mixed with synthetic cow dung powder to her two daughters, aged six and one, before consuming it on Thursday. The one-year-old died.

According to police, the woman was living with her daughters near Avinashi. Her husband, a construction worker, was staying elsewhere. The woman was said to be depressed after the death of a relative early this month. No financial or family issues were identified during the investigation, the police said .

A relative of her husband, who visited the house on Thursday evening, rushed the three to a private hospital at Thirumuruganpoondi. However, the one-year-old died before reaching the hospital.

The condition of the woman and the older child was said to stable on Friday. The Avinashi police registered a case under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) read with 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.