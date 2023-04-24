ADVERTISEMENT

Child consumes thinner, dies in Namakkal

April 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A three-year-old girl who consumed thinner died at the hospital on Monday.

According to the police, Govindaraj (34) of Kallankadu, near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, is working in a textile shop. On Sunday, his second daughter, G. Theja Sri accidentally consumed the thinner that was bought for painting Govindaraj’s vehicle. Later, the girl vomited and fainted. Family members admitted her to Pallipalayam Government Hospital. Later, she was referred to Erode Government Hospital. On Monday, the girl died. The Pallipalayam police registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US