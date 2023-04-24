Child consumes thinner, dies in Namakkal

April 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

A three-year-old girl who consumed thinner died at the hospital on Monday.

According to the police, Govindaraj (34) of Kallankadu, near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, is working in a textile shop. On Sunday, his second daughter, G. Theja Sri accidentally consumed the thinner that was bought for painting Govindaraj’s vehicle. Later, the girl vomited and fainted. Family members admitted her to Pallipalayam Government Hospital. Later, she was referred to Erode Government Hospital. On Monday, the girl died. The Pallipalayam police registered a case and are investigating.