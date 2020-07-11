Child care centres reopened in Tiruppur

A week after images of a conservancy worker’s child standing inside a dustbin went viral on social media, Tiruppur Corporation announced on Saturday that child care centres have been reopened in two zones to look after the children of conservancy workers.
In a statement, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said the centres are located at Boyampalayam in Zone – II and Kovilvazhi in Zone – III and they look after 19 and 33 children respectively. The centres are maintained by Tiruppur Corporation in collaboration with SAVE, an NGO. The children are given milk, eggs, fruits and other nutritious foods for breakfast and lunch, Mr. Sivakumar said. The centres were earlier closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now reopened as per the directions of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.
City Health Officer N. Boopathy said that the centres would be open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Regarding the child who was seen in the images, Mr. Boopathy said that she was now at the Kovilvazhi centre. Her mother, a contract worker, is employed at Ward No. 31. “We have issued a memo to the sanitary officer and sanitary inspector regarding this issue,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath