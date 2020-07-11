Child care centres reopened in Tiruppur

A week after images of a conservancy worker’s child standing inside a dustbin went viral on social media, Tiruppur Corporation announced on Saturday that child care centres have been reopened in two zones to look after the children of conservancy workers.

In a statement, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said the centres are located at Boyampalayam in Zone – II and Kovilvazhi in Zone – III and they look after 19 and 33 children respectively. The centres are maintained by Tiruppur Corporation in collaboration with SAVE, an NGO. The children are given milk, eggs, fruits and other nutritious foods for breakfast and lunch, Mr. Sivakumar said. The centres were earlier closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now reopened as per the directions of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

City Health Officer N. Boopathy said that the centres would be open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Regarding the child who was seen in the images, Mr. Boopathy said that she was now at the Kovilvazhi centre. Her mother, a contract worker, is employed at Ward No. 31. “We have issued a memo to the sanitary officer and sanitary inspector regarding this issue,” he said.