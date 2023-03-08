ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary commissions competitive exam coaching centre at TNAU in Coimbatore

March 08, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A competitive exam coaching centre was inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday, to facilitate students secure government jobs by performing well in competitive exams.

Inaugurating the centre through videoconferencing, V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary and Director General of Training, exhorted students to cultivate reading habit outside class hours as well, and to develop capability to grasp concepts through complete concentration.

The centre was ideal in TNAU, he said, citing the rich reservoir of books in the well-furnished library, Mr. Irai Anbu said.

Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said the centre would pave way for dedicated students to secure government jobs through deriving utility of the coaching classes and access to sample question papers at the library.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mythile K. Rajendran, Secretary, Human Resources Management Department, lauded the initiative by TNAU to produce civil servants, and urged students to utilise the opportunities effectively.

Thousands of students from the university and constituent colleges and other higher educational institutions in Coimbatore took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US