Chief Secretary commissions competitive exam coaching centre at TNAU in Coimbatore

March 08, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A competitive exam coaching centre was inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday, to facilitate students secure government jobs by performing well in competitive exams.

Inaugurating the centre through videoconferencing, V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary and Director General of Training, exhorted students to cultivate reading habit outside class hours as well, and to develop capability to grasp concepts through complete concentration.

The centre was ideal in TNAU, he said, citing the rich reservoir of books in the well-furnished library, Mr. Irai Anbu said.

Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said the centre would pave way for dedicated students to secure government jobs through deriving utility of the coaching classes and access to sample question papers at the library.

Mythile K. Rajendran, Secretary, Human Resources Management Department, lauded the initiative by TNAU to produce civil servants, and urged students to utilise the opportunities effectively.

Thousands of students from the university and constituent colleges and other higher educational institutions in Coimbatore took part.