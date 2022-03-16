Chief of Naval Staff visits DSSC Wellington

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, visited the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on Tuesday, a press release from the DSSC said.

“The Admiral delivered a lecture to the officers of the DSSC. The Admiral exhorted all student officers to be the change catalyst in the new key appointments,” the press release added.

The Admiral was given an update by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new trends with specific reference to jointmanship amongst the three services. The Chief of the Naval Staff also visited the College premises and was briefed on the changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for Professional Military Education, the press release stated.