Chief Minister’s Trophy games inaugurated in Coimbatore

February 14, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2022-23 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here. .

The games would be held till February 28. A total of 50 competitions would be conducted. — 42 types at the district level and 8 regional level — for men and women separately under five categories, are set to be conducted.

According to press release issued by the district administration, 16,406 persons have registered to take part in the competition.

The games would be held for school students from February 15 to 25, for college students from February 15 to 22, for government employees from February 21 to 28, for the public from February 23 to 28 and for the differently abled on February 21 and 22, a press release said.

On the first day, school-level volleyball for girls and the kabaddi for college students were held. On Wednesday, silambam, football, swimming, badminton and cricket would be conducted at different educational institutions, the release said.

Athletics, basketball, table tennis, swimming and chess would be conducted in the coming days. For details, contact 0422-2380010.