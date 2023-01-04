Chief Minister’s Cup to be held in the Nilgiris

January 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Chief Minister’s Cup will be organised in the Nilgiris district for athletes from the community as well as school and college children, people living with disabilities and government staff in January and February.

In a press release, the district administration said that 42 district-level sporting events and eight state-level sporting events will be organised for both male and female athletes. The Collector appealed to athletes to register for the events on the website www.sdat.tn.gov.in. The events kabbadi, silambam, track and field events, badminton, handball, basketball, football, volleyball, swimming and table tennis, among other sports. Athletes between the ages of 12 to 35 can participate in different categories in their respective age groups.

For persons with disabilities, the events include 50 meter run, and badminton (5-players) for the physically challenged, 100 meter run and adapted volleyball with seven players for the visually challenged, 100 meter run and throw ball with seven players for persons with intellectual disabilities as well as a 100 meter run and kabbad with seven players for the athletes living with hearing impairments. Winners and athletes, who perform well, will have a chance to participate in state-level sporting competitions, the press release stated. Monetary prizes for athletes who finish on the podium have also been announced.

Athletes interested in participating can learn more about the competitions from the district sports and youth welfare officer’s office at the HADP grounds in Udhagamandalam, or call the number, 74017-03491 for more information.