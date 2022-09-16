Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme inaugurated in districts

Collector H. Krishnanunni, and Mayor S. Nagarathinam along with students consume food at the Corporation Primary School at Kollampalayam in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for students from Class I to V in government schools was launched in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts here on Friday.

In Erode, the scheme was launched in 26 Corporation primary schools to benefit 2,523 students and 38 panchayat union primary schools in Talavadi block to benefit 768 children. Collector H. Krishnanunni launched the scheme at the Corporation Primary School in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi. They sat alongside the students and consumed wheat rava khichdi and wheat kesari, the menu for Fridays.

The scheme was launched by L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project at the Government Primary School at Diginarai in Talavadi Panchayat Union. Corporation officials said the food was prepared by a private catering service provider at the centralised kitchen and served to the students between 8.15 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi having food with children at the Corporation Primary School at Manakadu in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Salem, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi launched the scheme at the Corporation Primary School at Manakadu in the presence of Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul. The scheme was inaugurated at 54 Corporation schools to benefit 5,719 students.

In Namakkal, the scheme was launched at the Municipal Kottai Primary School by Tourism Minister M. Mathivendan in the presence of Collector Shreya P. Singh, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and MLA P. Ramalingam. Officials said a total of 2,856 students - 596 students in three Namakkal municipal schools, 738 children in six Tiruchengode municipal schools and 1,522 students in 41 schools in Kollimalai Panchayat Union - would benefit from the scheme.

Collector K. Shanthi serving breakfast for students at Anna Elementary school at Palacode in Dharmapuri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In Dharmapuri, Collector K. Shanthi launched the scheme at Anna Elementary School in Palacode. The Scheme will cover 111 government elementary schools and 6,460 student in the district.

The scheme was launched in a phased manner to cover some municipalities, town panchayats and remote schools and would slowly be expanded across schools. The breakfast menu would include nutritional food taking into account the millet availability locally.

On Friday, 333 students - 170 girls and 163 boys - had breakfast. Each school has constituted its own breakfast committee, which will include the school headmistress/headmaster, management heads, and panchayat body representatives.

In Krishnagiri, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy launched the scheme at Shoolagiri block to cover 42 village panchayats. The Scheme is being introduced in 133 panchayat elementary schools to cover a total of 10,302 students - 4805 girls and 5497 boys.