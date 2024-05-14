Chief Minister visits Namakkal, pays respects to personal secretary’s father

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Namakkal district on Tuesday and went to the residence of his personal private secretary, R. Dineshkumar, in Vennandur. He paid floral tribute to the portrait of Dineshkumar’s father, T.V. Ravi, who passed away on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravi (63), a resident of Vennandur, had been battling various ailments and passed away on Sunday night. The funeral was held on Monday at the Muthukalipatti electric crematorium.

The Chief Minister flew from Chennai to Salem on Tuesday morning accompanied by DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, and travelled by road to Mr. Dineshkumar’s residence at Vennandur, where he paid floral tributes to a portrait of Mr. Ravi and offered his condolences to Mr. Dineshkumar. After spending ten minutes with the family, the Chief Minister left for Salem Airport by road and returned to Chennai in the afternoon.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other officials also visited Mr. Dineshkumar’s residence to pay their respects.

Following the Chief Minister’s visit, heavy police protection was deployed in Vennandur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.