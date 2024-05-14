ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister visits Namakkal, pays respects to personal secretary’s father

Published - May 14, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying homage to the father of his personal secretary, R. Dinesh Kumar, at his residence in Vennandur, Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Namakkal district on Tuesday and went to the residence of his personal private secretary, R. Dineshkumar, in Vennandur. He paid floral tribute to the portrait of Dineshkumar’s father, T.V. Ravi, who passed away on Sunday.

Mr. Ravi (63), a resident of Vennandur, had been battling various ailments and passed away on Sunday night. The funeral was held on Monday at the Muthukalipatti electric crematorium.

The Chief Minister flew from Chennai to Salem on Tuesday morning accompanied by DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, and travelled by road to Mr. Dineshkumar’s residence at Vennandur, where he paid floral tributes to a portrait of Mr. Ravi and offered his condolences to Mr. Dineshkumar. After spending ten minutes with the family, the Chief Minister left for Salem Airport by road and returned to Chennai in the afternoon.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other officials also visited Mr. Dineshkumar’s residence to pay their respects.

Following the Chief Minister’s visit, heavy police protection was deployed in Vennandur.

