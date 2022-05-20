  Chief Minister visits Defence Services Staff College in Wellington

MK Stalin | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar

May 20, 2022 23:37 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Coonoor on Friday.

He is the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to visit the institution since 1973, when his father M. Karunanidhi visited, a press release said.

Lieutenant General S. Mohan, Commandant, briefed Mr. Stalin on the role, mandate, importance and training activities being conducted in the college. “Defence Services Staff College is the oldest and amongst the premier tri-services training institutions of the country wherein 500 middle-level officers of Army, Navy and Air Force including 50 international officers from countries all over the world are trained to shoulder higher level appointments in respective countries,” the press release said. The Commandant briefed the Chief Minister on the symbiotic link between Nilgiris and DSSC over the last 75 years.

“The Chief Minister appreciated the significant contribution of Defence Services Staff College as a world renowned centre of excellence for professional military education located in Tamil Nadu and in enhancing the professional image and reputation of Indian Armed Forces and India among armed forces all over the world. He exhorted the college to continue its excellent performance and do the country proud. He assured the Commandant that Tamil Nadu government will always be proactive and forthcoming to provide any possible assistance to help the college scale greater heights,” the press release added.