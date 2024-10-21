GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister to visit Namakkal today

Published - October 21, 2024 07:59 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
The Doctor Kalaignar Centenary Bus Stand at Bommakuttaimedu that will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Namakkal on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: DIPR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Namakkal on October 22 during which he will unveil a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and also take part in a government function.

Mr. Stalin will arrive from Chennai at Salem airport in the morning and will proceed to Namakkal by road. He will unveil the statue at Selamba Gounder Park on Paramathi Road and participate in a government function at Bommakuttaimedu on the Namakkal – Salem National Highway.

He will inaugurate completed projects and lay the foundation stone for new projects, at a cost of ₹810.28 crore. He will distribute welfare assistance to 16,000 beneficiaries and address the gathering.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and elected members of local bodies will participate in the function. Later, he will proceed to Tiruchi and return to Chennai by flight in the evening.

On Monday, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare M. Mathiventhan, Collector S. Uma, Namakkal MP V.S. Matheswaran,  Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLA P. Ramalingam, Mayor D. Kalanithi, and Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari inspected the venue at Bommakuttaimedu and reviewed the arrangements. They also inspected the Doctor Kalaignar Centenary Bus Stand that will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

