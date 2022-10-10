Chief Minister to launch Kutty Cop project in Coimbatore district on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 10, 2022 17:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

After the pilot project carried out in 40 schools in Coimbatore, the ‘Kutty Cop project by road safety initiative, Uyir, is all set for a mass launch in the district. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the road safety awareness education project on Wednesday through videoconferencing from Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin will administer the Kutty Cop Road Safety Pledge to about 4.5 lakh students belonging to all the schools in Coimbatore district around 10.15 a.m. While around 4,000 students from various schools from the district will take part in the launch at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, other students will take the oath from their schools. This is also an attempt to set a world record for the highest number of students taking a road safety awareness pledge.

Mr. Stalin will also release teachers’ manuals for road safety awareness education and workbooks for students of Classes III to V and VI to VIII.

Based on the positive results, the curriculum was all set to be implemented in schools across Coimbatore district from 2022-23 academic year with the support of Tamil Nadu government, said S. Rajasekaran of Ganga Hospital who is the managing trustee of Uyir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the main objective of the project is to create road safety awareness among children and turn them educators in their families. Uyir aimed at turning the project into a model programme that could be followed in other districts too, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, Coimbatore District Collector, City Police Commissioner, Corporation Commissioner, officials from the School Education Department and Road Transport Authority, trustees and apex committee members from Uyir will take part in the launch event at CODISSIA on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
road safety

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app