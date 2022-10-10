Chief Minister to launch Kutty Cop project in Coimbatore district on Wednesday

After the pilot project carried out in 40 schools in Coimbatore, the ‘Kutty Cop ’ project by road safety initiative, Uyir, is all set for a mass launch in the district. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the road safety awareness education project on Wednesday through videoconferencing from Chennai.

Mr. Stalin will administer the Kutty Cop Road Safety Pledge to about 4.5 lakh students belonging to all the schools in Coimbatore district around 10.15 a.m. While around 4,000 students from various schools from the district will take part in the launch at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, other students will take the oath from their schools. This is also an attempt to set a world record for the highest number of students taking a road safety awareness pledge.

Mr. Stalin will also release teachers’ manuals for road safety awareness education and workbooks for students of Classes III to V and VI to VIII.

Based on the positive results, the curriculum was all set to be implemented in schools across Coimbatore district from 2022-23 academic year with the support of Tamil Nadu government, said S. Rajasekaran of Ganga Hospital who is the managing trustee of Uyir.

According to him, the main objective of the project is to create road safety awareness among children and turn them educators in their families. Uyir aimed at turning the project into a model programme that could be followed in other districts too, he said.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, Coimbatore District Collector, City Police Commissioner, Corporation Commissioner, officials from the School Education Department and Road Transport Authority, trustees and apex committee members from Uyir will take part in the launch event at CODISSIA on Wednesday.