Chief Minister to inaugurate veterinary college on Feb. 22

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai Radhakrishnan reviewing progress of construction works at the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal in Salem district on Thursday.

18 February 2021 23:38 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai Radhakrishnan said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate the Veterinary Sciences College at Thalaivasal here on February 22.

Mr. Radhakrishnan reviewed the progress of various works at Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the construction works for Veterinary Sciences College and Research Park have been completed and the Chief Minister would inaugurate the park on February 22 afternoon. He added that Mr. Palaniswami would also distribute orders for college admission on the same day.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that Mr. Palaniswami had launched three veterinary sciences colleges in the State in the same year and admissions were progressing at all the three places. He added that the Thalaivasal institute would be the fifth college in State. “At ₹118 crore, the veterinary college has been constructed in an area of 73,8 acres,” he said.

He added that works of 20 buildings with an area of 3,72,473 sq.ft including administrative block, hostels, and library and various others have been completed. Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the State government has granted administrative sanction for ₹564.44 crore for starting research park here. He added that works for protected drinking water supply to the institute are nearing completion and ₹262.16 crore had been allotted for the purpose.

On allegations and corruption charges against the government by the Opposition, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government was dissolved for corruption and DMK cadres who couldn’t ingest the actions of the Chief Minister are deliberately levelling charges against him.