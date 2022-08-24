Chief Minister to distribute welfare assistance to 63,858 beneficiaries in Erode

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will distribute welfare assistance worth ₹ 167.50 crore to 63,858 beneficiaries at Perundurai here on Friday.

A press release from the district administration said that at the government function to be held at Saralai in Perundurai, Mr. Stalin would inaugurate 135 projects that were completed at a total cost of ₹ 261.57 crore and also lay foundation for 1,761 new projects to be taken up at ₹ 183.70 crore. Later, he would distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries of schemes under 24 departments.

The Chief Minister would arrive in Gobichettipalayam on Thursday noon and unveil the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Kallipatti in the evening and stay at Kalingarayan Illam. On Friday, he would inspect the construction of water pumping station works at Grey Nagar and proceed to Perundurai.