Chief Minister to campaign in Erode on February 25

February 23, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 25, where byelection is scheduled for February 27.

A schedule released by the DMK here said that Mr. Stalin will reach Erode on Friday night and stay at a private guest house in the city. He will begin his campaign on February 25 at 9 a.m. at Sampath Nagar. . His next campaigning spots will be, Gandhi Statue at 10 a.m. and at Agraharam at 11 a.m. He will take a break and continue his campaign at Municipal Colony at 3 p.m., and conclude his campaign at Periyar Nagar at 3.45 p.m. He will then leave for the guest house and proceed to Coimbatore from there.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin was scheduled to campaign for two days in the constituency - on February 24 and 25. But, due to other engagements, his campaign was rescheduled. Campaigning for the byelection ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

