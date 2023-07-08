“Chief Minister Stalin will visit Coimbatore to review development works”

July 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will soon visit Coimbatore district to review the progress of development initiatives, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy here on Saturday, July 8.

“The Chief Minister’s visit and meeting with officials of all departments is to assess the progress of ongoing projects and ascertain the need for new initiatives in Coimbatore. I visited Valparai where heavy rain has been reported. The district administration has taken ample precautions, which has been intimated to the Chief Minister,” he told reporters here.

On the Semmozhi Poonga, he said, “Mr. Stalin has allocated ₹172 crore for development of the Park on 45 acres and now, the contract finalisation is in progress.”

After the review meeting on projects held with Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, the Minister said that of the works being implemented using the special fund of ₹200 crore for the district, 40% was under progress.

On the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) flats in Kavundampalayam that are reportedly rented out, instead of being occupied by allottees, he claimed, “Investigation will be held and strict immediate action will be taken if this is found to be true. Allottees must not rent the units to anyone else. If so, the allocation will be cancelled.”

The Minister said the ₹953 crore-worth work under Smart Cities Mission (SCM) will be completed by the end of July. The Mission deadline was postponed by a year to June 30, 2024, recently by the Union Government. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M. Prathap said at the meeting that 95% of the works have been completed.

According to the Minister, a project is on the cards to strengthen the bunds of Sanganoor canal at an estimated ₹49 crore. “Plans are under way to remove the encroachments and accommodate the evicted residents in TNUHDB tenements,” he told reporters.