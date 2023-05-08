ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister sanctioned ₹19,000 crore for TWAD Board in 20 months: Minister

May 08, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru (third left) inaugurating the combined water supply scheme in Tiruchengode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned ₹19,000 crore to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board in just 20 months, to ensure supply of protected drinking water to people.

The Minister on Monday inaugurated the combined water scheme, which benefits  Alampalayam town panchayat, Padaiveedu town panchayat, residential areas that come under Tiruchengode and Pallipalayam panchayat unions, and Sankagiri town panchayat in Salem district.

At the function, Mr. Nehru said that during the AIADMK regime, the TWAD Board was given ₹11,000 crore in funds. But Mr. Stalin sanctioned ₹19,000 crore for the Board in 20 months. For providing drinking water for Mallasamudram in Namakkal district, ₹ 288.04 crore was sanctioned and for Rasipuram Municipality, ₹854.37 crore was sanctioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said Namakkal Municipality would be upgraded to a municipal corporation soon, for which it should fulfil various criteria like population and revenue. After consulting with the Chief Minister, and based on fund availability, an announcement would be made. “This government is people’s government and will fulfil all the basic needs of Namakkal district,” the Minister added.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, local body representatives, and officials participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US