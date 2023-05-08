HamberMenu
Chief Minister sanctioned ₹19,000 crore for TWAD Board in 20 months: Minister

May 08, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru (third left) inaugurating the combined water supply scheme in Tiruchengode on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned ₹19,000 crore to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board in just 20 months, to ensure supply of protected drinking water to people.

The Minister on Monday inaugurated the combined water scheme, which benefits  Alampalayam town panchayat, Padaiveedu town panchayat, residential areas that come under Tiruchengode and Pallipalayam panchayat unions, and Sankagiri town panchayat in Salem district.

At the function, Mr. Nehru said that during the AIADMK regime, the TWAD Board was given ₹11,000 crore in funds. But Mr. Stalin sanctioned ₹19,000 crore for the Board in 20 months. For providing drinking water for Mallasamudram in Namakkal district, ₹ 288.04 crore was sanctioned and for Rasipuram Municipality, ₹854.37 crore was sanctioned.

The Minister said Namakkal Municipality would be upgraded to a municipal corporation soon, for which it should fulfil various criteria like population and revenue. After consulting with the Chief Minister, and based on fund availability, an announcement would be made. “This government is people’s government and will fulfil all the basic needs of Namakkal district,” the Minister added.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, local body representatives, and officials participated.

