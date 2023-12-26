Chief Minister remotely inaugurates new buildings in Dharmapuri

December 26, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

New buildings constructed at a total cost of ₹ 13.45 crore, under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in Dharmapuri district were inaugurated via video conferencing by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.

Over 92 buildings, including classrooms, anganwadis, panchayat offices, fair price outlets, food grain godowns, were inaugurated on the day.

The opening of the classrooms were part of the State-wide inauguration of over 1,000 classrooms constructed at a cumulative cost of ₹155.42 crore.

According to the district administration, the 51 anganwadi centres were built at ₹ 6.01 crore; nine panchayat union office buildings at ₹ 2.14 crore; eight food grain godowns at ₹1.37 crores; 16 fairprice outlets at ₹ 1.67 crore and seven new classrooms at ₹ 2.16 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, District Collector K. Shanthi inaugurated an anganwadi centre constructed at ₹ 14.31 lakh in Nallampalli panchayat and inspected a fair price outlet at Emmakuttiyur panchayat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.