Chief Minister remotely inaugurates new buildings in Dharmapuri

December 26, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - DHARMAPURI  

The Hindu Bureau

New buildings constructed at a total cost of ₹ 13.45 crore, under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in Dharmapuri district were inaugurated via video conferencing by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.

Over 92 buildings, including classrooms, anganwadis, panchayat offices, fair price outlets, food grain godowns, were inaugurated on the day.

The opening of the classrooms were part of the State-wide inauguration of over 1,000 classrooms constructed at a cumulative cost of ₹155.42 crore.

According to the district administration, the 51 anganwadi centres were built at ₹ 6.01 crore; nine panchayat union office buildings at ₹ 2.14 crore; eight food grain godowns at ₹1.37 crores;  16 fairprice outlets at ₹ 1.67 crore and seven new classrooms at ₹ 2.16 crore.

Later, District Collector K. Shanthi inaugurated an anganwadi centre constructed at ₹ 14.31 lakh in Nallampalli panchayat and inspected a fair price outlet at Emmakuttiyur panchayat.

