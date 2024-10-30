Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate IT park in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who will visit Coimbatore city on November 5 and 6, will inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology (IT) park here.

The park, which was announced in 2020, will have 2.66 lakh sq.ft of total built up area, including 1.56 lakh sq.ft of IT space. Constructed at an investment of ₹114.16 crores on 2.86 acres at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore city, the six-storey building will have space earmarked for startups too.

The Chief Minister is also expected to inspect the workers’ hostel that is under construction at Kurichi, and interact with the jewellers in Coimbatore city.

“The Chief Minister’s detailed programme schedule is yet to be finalised and we have not received any formal communication. However, we expect an interaction with the jewellers on the plan to have an integrated goldsmith work space,” said one of the small-scale jewellery manufacturers here.

